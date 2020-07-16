Marshall County Schools announce plan for 2020-2021 year

Marshall County became one of the latest district to announce its plans for this upcoming school year.

Like many other school districts, parents will have the option to have their students go to school virtually or be in the classroom.

School will start Aug. 20.

The district has already provided Chromebooks and wifi hotspots to children who need them in the county so they can easily transition to remote learning if needed.

Superintendent Cindy Wigley said the district has another tool called "Excel Ed."

It equips every classroom with a video and audio device. That way, students can watch lessons in real time and teachers can easily work with kids who may need to switch over to remote learning during the semester.

Wigley also said they have already spent more than $200,000 on supplies for cleaning, sanitizing and personal protection measures.

Students who will be attending school in the fall will have a staggered start.

"It will help the students acclimate back in the classrooms, it will orient students to the digital platforms that will be brand new to them and their teachers. They will be able to preview safety and health procedures that we will have in place that will be brand new to them," said Wigley/

A survey for parents is scheduled to be sent out on July 20.

Parents have to make their decision by July 27.

For a link to that survey, click here.

See the full plan below: