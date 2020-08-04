Clear
Madison tutoring program plans to safely educate students

A local tutoring program is safely educating students while its enrollment has doubled since schools announced plans for this upcoming school year.

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 8:19 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2020 8:22 AM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

As the start of the new school year gets closer in many North Alabama districts, some parents already are seeking tutoring services for their children.

The local Ngenius Tutoring and Test Prep told WAAY 31 how it plans to safely educate students with its enrollment doubled since schools announced plans for this upcoming school year.

Ngenius is offering its services virtually but plans to help parents with pod learning once the school year starts.

When Ngenius opens its in-person tutoring services, it plans to follow all CDC guidelines and local coronavirus recommendations to keep everyone safe.

“Probably keeping the door locked, they text us, we say ‘OK, you can come in,’ take their temperature, make sure they’re masked up. If they don’t have a mask, we have masks to provide them,” said local Ngenius Manager Michael Cassity.

Cassity said some parents are worried about the virtual learning after experiencing it this past spring.

“Parents are uncertain about the education of their children,” said Cassity. “Some are thinking when they first closed schools, that they’re not getting the education they need, that they’re going to be behind for the next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty.”

Cassity said the tutoring business will remain online-only until they feel it is safe to open to in-person tutoring.

