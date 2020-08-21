Madison family worried about negative impact of virtual learning on children

Families with students enrolled in Madison City Schools just finished their second week of remote learning.

Every day, Leslie and Luiz Mendoza balance school work for their kindergartner, second grader and fifth grader.

The family moved to Madison this year, specifically for the school district.

“It doesn't matter how good the district is, virtual learning is just a very difficult situation to be in and it is not very good for long-term," said Leslie Mendoza.

The biggest hurdle is time management, and there have been some technical issues, the family said.

“It's very difficult. Days are very, very stressful,” said Leslie Mendoza. “There are some times we don't get done till 5 o'clock, 7 o'clock at night. That's been our reality."

The family also is concerned about the long-term impacts virtual learning may have on the children, especially the youngest.

“We're worried about that,” said Luis Mendoza. “He's just not having those social skills which start at the kindergarten level.”

They’ve told Madison City School System officials they hope their children can head back to a traditional classroom sooner rather than later.

“This is the first time my wife and I ... have ever reached out to a superintendent or principal at this level because we're concerned,” Luis Mendoza said. “The biggest thing is we're concerned about the kids’ futures.”