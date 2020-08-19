Madison County students log on for first day of school

Madison County students are logging on for their first day of school on Wednesday.

Students will do at least nine weeks of virtual learning only.

There are 90 WiFi buses strategically placed throughout the county. White boxes on top of the buses signify they are WiFi access points.

The signal stretches throughout the parking lots of schools. The schools also have wireless connectivity outside buildings.

Superintendent Allen Perkins said they're excited to get kids connected in creative ways.

"Our WiFi buses, that's exciting...to actually be able to strategically place them in the community for our students," he said.

The district has more than 22,000 devices ready for students if they need them. They already have distributed more than 7,300 Chromebooks.

The district says that if students experience technical difficulties Wednesday morning, they should contact their individual school.