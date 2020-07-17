Madison County schools extend deadline to sign up for remote learning

The Madison County School System is giving parents more time to decide if they want to choose the virtual learning option for students in the coming school year.

Parents now have until July 24 to choose if they want to enroll in remote learning.

A news release from the school system says Superintendent Allen Perkins moved the deadline from the original July 20 date because of the significant interest in the option.

The system has released a video explaining what Remote Learning looks like.

See it HERE