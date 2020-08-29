Madison County parents ready for kids to return to the classroom

Madison County School district says students can start returning to the classroom earlier than their original plan to stay virtual for the first 9 weeks.

WAAY-31 spoke with how some parents are feeling about the change.

The parents we spoke with say even though Madison county changed their plan 5 weeks earlier than originally planned... they're happy because their kids are ready to be back to maintain social skills and proper learning skills.

“They need structure and they need to be around other children and they need to be around teachers that’s not what they’re getting at home. They’re just not learning at home the way I’m accustomed to," say LaToya Smith.

LaToya Smith is a mom of two and says her kids are ready to get back in the classroom after having some issues learning virtually.

Smith says they deserve the best when it comes to their education...and mother of three, Lindsay Vandiver agrees.

“I’m a working mom and it’s just hard for me to try to get all of the things done in a day I’m glad they took the numbers into consideration and made a proactive decision to go back early,” she said.

Vandiver told us she thinks the school system have her family's best interest at heart with the reinforcement of face masks, social distancing and daily cleaning.

She adds going back lifts a financial burden.

"Just the expense of daycare for my son that’s a lot and so being able to get him know pre-k program is just going to help us out financially & just the education,"

Madison county school district says the students will return on a staggered schedule starting Monday, September 21st.

Smith says she hopes people understand every family has to make a decision that's not an easy one.

“At the end of the day we just want what’s best for our children. We want them to be happy. This is a very emotional time,” she said.

The school district says if your child signed up for virtual school before the July deadline...they'll remain in virtual until the 9 weeks is up.

If not, you can request to stay virtual by contacting your school by September 14th.