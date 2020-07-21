Madison County officials to hold news conference about return to school

A joint news conference will be held on Wednesday at 9 a.m. where local leaders will discuss the return to school in Madison County.
A news release from Huntsville City Schools says administrators will discuss the first day of school, the public health situation and important information related to teaching and learning.
We expect to hear from the following officials:
- Christie Finley, Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools
- Dr. Ed Nichols, Superintendent of Madison City Schools
- Allen Perkins, Superintendent of Madison County Schools
- Mayor Tommy Battle, City of Huntsville
- Mayor Paul Finley, City of Madison
- Elizabeth Fleming, Executive Director, The Schools Foundation
- Kevin Byrnes, 2020 Board Chair, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber Board of Directors
- Lucia Cape, Senior Vice President of Economic Development, Industry Relations & Workforce, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber
- Dr. Oscar Montgomery, Senior Pastor, Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church