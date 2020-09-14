Madison County moms let children decide on return to traditional learning

Monday, Madison County students were back in the classroom for the first time in more than six months.

The district said after starting the year online, 70 percent of its students will return to traditional learning this week.

We spoke with Madison County parents about their decision to send their children back to class.

We talked to two Madison County moms who told us their kids were happy to be back in the classroom and see some of their friends and teachers - even if it was with a mask on and behind Plexiglass.

"I really weighed back and forth. It was a tough call, but ultimately they both, especially my daughter, really wanted to go back. They wanted to be back in the classroom, they wanted to see their friends," said Tiffany Cope.

Cope said she knew they wanted to go back to class in person, so she let them be part of the decision on whether to return to traditional learning.

Alicia Hinshaw told us the same thing.

She said she allowed her two children to go back after talking to them about their responsibilities when it comes to staying safe while at school.

"Listening to instructions and understanding how important it was that we don't spread the COVID virus and take all precautions to not get it," said Hinshaw.

During the day, masks are required in all Madison County School System schools.

Cope told us her kids aren't used to wearing masks as long as a school day, but she's confident they'll be able to handle it.

"We're going to make the best of it. I let them pick out cute masks and let them be involved and make it like an accessory, so I think it helps," she said.

Both moms told WAAY-31 they're pleased with the district's safety measures and think it's doing everything possible to keep students and staff safe.

Hinshaw said she has this special message to her children as they go to school each day.

"To my kids I would like to say, be confident, be clean and be kind," she said.

On top of mandatory masking, schools also have temperature monitors, Plexiglass barriers, and isolation rooms in case a student does feel sick with coronavirus symptoms.