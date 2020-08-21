Madison County Schools says virtual learning program is down for the day

Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins says the district’s virtual program, SchoolsPLP, is down on Friday.

The district says student attendance through the program will be excused for the day.

“If you have other events scheduled with your teachers through Google or Canvas, that learning will continue as planned,” Perkins said in a statement to parents.

The district says this is not a problem on its end, and SchoolsPLP is working to address it.

Madison County Schools students are starting the year with at least nine weeks of virtual learning only.

On Wednesday, parents and students in Madison County Schools had their first encounter with the virtual program. It was the first day for students, and for some of them, they had issues logging on. You can read our story on that here.