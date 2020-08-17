Madison County Schools says state funds are on the way to help students with internet access.

It’s called “The Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program,” which is funded by $100 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The program will deliver free internet access to eligible students, which includes those in grades K-12 who are enrolled in the National School Lunch Program.

Madison County Schools provided the following list of what parents can expect:

● A Letter will arrive in the mail within next 5 - 10 days

● A Voucher will be included

● It will Include a list of internet providers in your area

● You will need to contact a provider

● Provide your code to the provider

● Your account will be set up and paid for by the state

“It is very important for you to have an accurate student address on file with your school,” the district said.

