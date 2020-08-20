Madison County Schools says first day was successful despite some problem spots

Madison County officially started its school year Wednesday. The district said it was a successful first day, but a spokesman said they're aware of some problem spots.

WAAY 31 spoke with parents from across the district about their experiences with the first day of virtual learning. Most said it went well, but one Hazel Green High School mom said she's frustrated with the start to the year.

"We should have had more communication with the teachers, the principal, the counselors before the first day of school,” said Hazel Green High School mom, Tammy Zabalaoui.

Zabalaoui told WAAY 31 her son didn't receive his login information for the virtual learning platform "Schools PLP" until Tuesday night. She said he was able to log in, but only had assignments for one class once he got there.

“My son, he does not know nothing about this. He is so lost right now," said Zabalaoui.

A district spokesman said any family who runs into issues with the platform should reach out directly to their child's school. Zabalaoui said she did that multiple times and never got a direct answer.

Zabalaoui's experience wasn't that way for every family WAAY 31 talked to.

"It was smooth sailing," said Mt. Carmel Elementary mom, Alicia Hinshaw.

Hinshaw said she was worried after hearing the first nine weeks would be virtual only, but Hinshaw said after seeing the first day, she's confident her daughter's teacher is working to learn effective ways to teach virtually.

“She has been doing everything she can to know this technology. You know, it’s stressful for everyone,” said Hinshaw.

Every parent WAAY 31 spoke to said they know the schools will do the best they can as everyone transitions to online learning.