Madison County Schools mandating mask wearing 'until further notice'

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 4:39 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Allen Perkins, Superintendent of Madison County School System

The Madison County School System will continue at Level 1 of the Ready, Set, Forward plan when students return to school on Tuesday, meaning that all students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks in buildings until further notice, Superintendent Allen Perkins said Friday.

Originally, the mask-wearing requirement was set to end Sept. 3.

"We will continue to monitor Covid conditions daily and make necessary adjustments based on our Ready, Set, Forward Plan," Perkins said.

