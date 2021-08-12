Madison County Schools is now enforcing masks, parents have mixed feelings

Starting Friday, Madison County Schools will be another district requiring students and faculty to wear masks. The district made the decision due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases system-wide.

WAAY 31 spoke with parents in the district to see how they're reacting to the sudden change. A few told us they're glad the district made the decision to require masks, but the majority wish the district would keep masking optional.

“If parents want their child to wear a mask, they should send them to school with a mask," said Adam Madewell, a parent of two in the district. "It’s fine, nobody is going to think less of them or anything like that, I just think they should have a choice, parents, kids, everyone should have a choice.”

The Madison County School system decided to enforce masking just a week into the school year because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the district.

“It seems to me as if we’re reacting to the situation, whether than being proactive," said a parent in the district, Steven DuBose. "I was like, well masking should have been in place the entire time.”

A spokesman from the district told WAAY 31 less than 1% of students have tested positive for the virus. Parents told us they're upset the district isn't quarantining people who've been exposed.

DuBose explained to us how he found out one of his daughter's classmates tested positive.

“If I had not done my due diligence and checked every page in her binder that she comes home with, I would have not even been alerted. So, an email would have been nice, a phone call would have been better, but at the same time, something more than just a random letter have been sent," he explained.

He says his daughter wore her mask in school anyway, but she was possibly exposed, he's glad the district made the decision to enforce masking.

Madewell said he wishes the school district either decided to require masking right away, or continue giving people a choice, not the back and forth.

“It’s not like I'm against masks or anything like that, it’s more or less I think people should have the choice. We know McDonald's isn’t necessarily healthy for us, but yet their drive-thru is always full. So, I mean, it is what it is.”

The district is requiring masks until September 3. They will then reassess the current situation.