Madison County Schools gives re-opening plan update

WAAY 31 learned new details on how Madison County Schools are preparing for the return of students to in-person classes on September 14.

School leaders say they are looking to hire more teaching aides and making a plan to address how students will safely move through hallways between classes.

At the Madison County School Board meeting on Thursday, keeping everyone inside schools safe from Coronavirus and the school year's budget were the main topics.

Superintendent Allen Perkins says students and staff will be required to wear masks throughout school days, but with breaks.

If a student is exposed to Coronavirus or tests positive, a parent will be notified by a principal or school nurse, and will be given a COVID-19 checklist on what to do afterward.

He also mentioned that after-school care will only be available to those students going to school in-person.

A proposed budget for the school year was also introduced. The budget is set at just more than $222 million, including funding specifically dealing with Coronavirus.

Two million of that is coming from the CARES Act, about one million is coming from the Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund and about two million is from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

These will be used for anything Coronavirus related, including buying protective equipment, enhancing remote learning, and WiFi access on school buses.

School leaders say while they are doing everything they can inside the school walls, they need parents to keep children home if they feel sick.

"Making sure that when the doors open on the 14th of September that the children walk in and they are walking into a clean, safe, healthy environment and it's incumbent upon the parent to help as well," said board member, Dave Weis.

Board member Dave Weis says school nurses are training teachers how to identify Coronavirus symptoms in students, and how to respond when they do.