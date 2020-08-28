Madison County Schools announces plan for in-person learning to start in September

Madison County Schools on Friday announced a plan for students to return to in-person classes in September.

“The current COVID-19 data indicates that our schools can safely begin the process of transitioning to in-person instruction before the end of the first nine-weeks," the district said in a statement Friday afternoon.

It says it's moving to Level 1 of its reopening plan for resuming face-to-face instruction on this schedule:

September 14th-18th

Group 1 (Students with the Last Name A-K)

● Attend on-campus instruction on Monday and Tuesday, September 14th and 15th

● This group participates in remote instruction Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, September 16th, 17th, and 18th

Group 2 (Students with the Last Name L-Z)

● Attend on-campus instruction on Thursday and Friday, September 17th and 18th

● This group participates in remote instruction Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, September 14th, 15th, and 16th

Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, the district says on-campus instruction will resume normal school hours Mondays through Fridays. It says remote instruction will continue as normal for those who selected it.

Students can request to continue remote instruction by contacting their school by Sept. 14.

“Students who signed up for Remote Instruction, before Friday, July 17th will remain in Remote Instruction through the end of the first nine-weeks (October 23),” Friday’s statement says.