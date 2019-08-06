Madison County school gets a new look

On Tuesday, WAAY 31 got a look inside a multimillion-dollar renovation project at one school in Madison County.

Students at New Market School will see these for the first time Wednesday morning when they go in for their first day of school.

"I know that for years to come, it's going to have large benefits for our community and our school," Keri Smith, the principal of the New Market School, said.

Smith started working at the school more than 20 years ago, and it looks a lot different now than it did then. She’s excited to see how the students react to the new look.

"Their eyes are just large and just beaming and just a smile on their face, and honestly, just like they've come to a place that they've always been dreaming about being at," she said.

The school used about $2 million of the money they got from the Madison County School district to spend on the renovation. One of the biggest changes are the hallways built to connect every building.

Before, some students needed to walk outside portable classrooms and use a badge to get into another building, which was a safety concern for many of the parents.

Smith said, as the head of the school, having all the kids in one building gives everyone peace of mind.

"It's something that you never hope will happen to anybody on your school campus, but just to know that they're all enclosed under one roof, something that we wanted here since I came here almost 21 years ago," she said.

"As a parent, I'm very pleased at the increase of safety these new renovations provide for our school," Amber Moore, who is a teacher and has three kids who attend the school, said.

Some work is still being done to the outside of the school, but it's all set to be completed by the end of the school year.