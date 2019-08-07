Madison County Schools experiencing changes this year

Students are returning home after the first day of school for the Madison County school district.

A new school year always brings some type of change.

"We want to work with everyone as we all get in our routine and get back to the back to school mode," said Tim Hall, a spokesperson for Madison County Schools.

Hall said everything went well Wednesday morning except for one small thing.

"There are traffic issues. Getting everybody in, getting everyone dropped off, getting everyone out," he said.

Hall said there were a couple of changes at drop-off and pick-up. He also said there are more new and younger drivers on the road, and they want to ensure everyone's safety.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is also on the lookout for people not paying attention in school zones.

"Maybe when school's out, they might not be paying as much attention as they should. That's where drivers will have to do extra work for those children," said Hall.

Hall also said there is always a plan of action, especially for first day struggles. This is one thing some of Central School's students appreciate.

"They make sure that every single time something goes wrong, they have a plan filled out perfectly and they practice it over and over again so every student is safe always," said Julia Anne Williams, a 6th grader at Central School.

Hall said across the county, they're spending nearly $60 million on safety upgrades, expansions and renovations. He wants to create an elite school system for parents and students.

This week, the Madison County Sheriff's Office is patrolling all school zones and the Madison County School System wants parents to reach out if they're experiencing any issues.