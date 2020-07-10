Madison County School District says full reopening plan coming soon

The Madison County School district released a plan to reopen but it's not the final one that'll be released to parents and students next week.

WAAY-31 tried to get in touch with the district to understand what some of the provisions will be and what their biggest concerns are.

No one from the Madison County school district could talk with us or answer any questions we had on the school's reopening plan... but there' still a lot of gray areas such as what will happen if and when a student or teacher tests positive for coronavirus.

Thursday night the Madison County school board released partial plans to reopen schools in their districts.

We know the district has 3 alert levels for managing the spread of coronavirus and how the school plans to react.

But to a lot of parents we talked to said they don't think it's enough.

In the plan it says face masks may be worn inside the building and social distancing signs will be placed around the school.

But it's not clear how that will be enforced...especially with younger children.

Face masks are required on the bus, but it doesn't say how kids will social distance there.

It also states they will clean the building, but there's no timeline for how often it will be and how long it will take,

We reached out to the district to ask them about these concerns, but we were told the office was closed on Friday and we could get answers on the following Monday.

Right now, they say they are taking the necessary steps to keep everyone safe...but are putting the responsibility on parents to check on their children before walking through the door.

It's not clear if they will conduct temperature checks while at school... at least in this initial plan.

Earlier this week, the district told us it will send the full plan to reopen next Monday.

There will also be another survey for parents to fill out to help the district plan and schedule what a school day will look like.