Madison County Schools amends Covid-19 policies, could go 'mask optional' Monday

Madison County Schools updated its Covid-19 policies, including the districtwide mask mandate.

Starting Friday, administrators will only require masks if the district's test positivity rate rises above 0.5%. The policy will change on a school-by-school basis starting Monday, Nov. 1.

Read the full changes to the policy from the district below:

As the 2021-2022 school year has progressed, we have continually evaluated how COVID-19 impacts our district. Thanks to your diligence in assisting us during the pandemic, MCSS can now begin to amend some of the guidelines we outlined in our Ready, Set, Forward Plan. These changes are listed below.

• On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, MCSS will transfer all COVID-19 contact tracing to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

• On Friday, October 29, 2021, if positive COVID-19 numbers remain below 0.5% systemwide, MCSS will implement the following change to LEVEL 1; The use of masks will become optional for students and staff, beginning Monday, November 1, 2021. However, due to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requirements, students and staff must wear masks while on all buses.



Beginning Monday, November 1, 2021, the following protocol will be used on a school by school basis:

1. If an individual school reaches a 2.5% positivity rate, they will move to masks required at Level 1.

2. If an individual school reaches a 5.0% positivity rate, they will move to masks required at Level 1, and the school nurses will take over the COVID-19 contact tracing for that campus.

3. When a school falls below 0.5% positivity rate for five consecutive school days, they will return to masks optional at Level 1.

The Madison County Board of Education will continue to evaluate the impact COVID-19 has on the school

district and will modify protocols as needed.