Madison City schools football games cancelled, rescheduled due to coronavirus

Football games at two Madison City School System high schools are being either cancelled or rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.

The school system announced Tuesday that the Aug. 21 James Clemens High School game at Murphy in Mobile has been cancelled due to coronavirus guidance and travel concerns.

A Bob Jones High School game at Auburn on Aug. 21 has been rescheduled to Sept. 25.

Now, both teams will begin their seasons on Aug. 28, with Bob Jones hosting Buckhorn and James Clemens travelling to Athens.

