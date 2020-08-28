Madison City Schools to start in-person classes after Labor Day

Students in Madison City Schools will start returning for in-person classes in phases after Labor Day.

The district said in a statement Friday afternoon that students in elementary schools, Pre-K through 5th grade, will start Tuesday, Sept. 8 on an A-B rotating schedule divided by last name.

It says the “A” group will attend Tuesday/Thursday and the “B” group on Wednesday/Friday. Elementary schools will go to a full 5-days-a-week schedule starting Sept. 14.

Middle schools, grades 6-8, will begin a two-week, A-B rotating schedule on Sept. 14, with Wednesdays as all-virtual remote days for students. The district says the “A” group will meet Mondays/Thursdays and the “B” group will meet Tuesdays/Fridays. On Wednesdays, the schools will be deep cleaned.

Middle Schools will start a 5-days-a-week schedule beginning Sept. 28.

High schools, grades 9-12, will start an A-B rotating schedule the week of Sept. 21 and continue the week of Sept. 28, with Wednesdays as all-virtual days.

“Meeting days will be the same as middle schools: 'A' group on Mondays/Thursdays and 'B' on Tuesdays/Fridays,” the district's statement says.

After the fall break holiday of Oct. 5-9, the district plans for all students doing traditional learning to return in the normal full week schedule.

“That depends, of course, on the COVID-19 status and ADPH/CDC guidance and protocols,” it said.

“I believe that after much discussion with school districts across the state, this staggered re-entry plan will help make us sure that all protocols and procedures can be established for a successful return to school," Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said. “Next week, PPE materials will be delivered to all schools beginning with our elementary locations. Guidelines and protocols will be finalized at the school level and communicated with our parents. After talking with many other districts, I am confidence that we can return our students and maintain a setting that has a low risk level. I will continue to provide more information in the days ahead.”

The district says more detailed plans on the reentry will be released next week. You can submit questions here.

You can watch a message from Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols below: