Madison City Schools to require mask wearing inside schools

The school year starts Wednesday

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 8:26 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Madison City Schools will mandate masks for all students and staff inside school buildings and buses when the academic year begins on Wednesday, Superintendent Ed Nichols announced late Monday.

This change from masks optional comes after the Alabama Department of Public Health issued a revised toolkit for schools earlier Monday with new quarantine protocols that will inevitably lessen quarantining if masks are worn in schools, Nichols said.

See all the changes to the school system's re-entry plan HERE

