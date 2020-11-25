Some Madison City Schools parents worried for the hybrid schedule

Next week, all Madison City Schools will return to its hybrid schedule due to an increase of teachers in quarantine because of the coronavirus.

The district's COVID-19 dashboard shows as of Nov. 20, 888 staff and students are in quarantine from possible exposure and there were 59 positive cases among students and staff.

Students will be divided into two groups, with each being in class two days a week and virtual for three.

WAAY 31 spoke with parents who are glad the district is keeping students and staffs health in mind, but are worried this may be the start of the district going virtual for the remainder of the semester.

“I wonder if maybe they’re just bringing the kids back to make sure they bring all of their technology back home so that they’re, you know, they go back two days and bring all of their technology back to their houses and it’s maybe just a prep week to start the fulltime virtual school schedule again," said parent of a third grader at Columbia Elementary School, Erica Colo.

Colo said virtual schooling is difficult for her son because it's hard for him to stay on task while transitioning form one thing to the next, so she doesn't believe much work will be done on his virtual days when he doesn't have a teacher physically in a classroom with him.

“The hybrid schedule I think is almost worse than the fulltime virtual as far as the kids and their learning because they don’t have access to their teacher every day," she said.

Lynn Phillips has a daughter in fourth grade at Mills Creek Elementary. She knows her daughter will have a full day of learning for the two days of in-person school, but agrees with Colo that the three virtual days may not be beneficial for her child.

“It’s only two days in person so I don’t, they’re not getting that instruction on the three days," said Phillips. "They’re just doing busywork.”

She hopes the district will be able to stick to its current plan to only be in the hybrid schedule for one week.

“I’m a little anxious to see how it will turn out," said Phillips.

The hybrid schedule is only expected to last until Dec. 4.

The districts superintendent said they hope easing back into in-person learning from Thanksgiving break will keep the number of positive cases and quarantines across the district as low as possible.