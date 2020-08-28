Madison City Schools releases reentry plan

On Friday, Madison City Schools released its plan to bring some students back to school in-person earlier than expected.

This puts students on a staggered schedule that will have them initially attending classes only two days a week.

The superintendent says the decision was made because the area is in a "low risk" level based on Coronavirus case numbers. He says the district has personal protection equipment and safety protocols in place to make sure everyone has a safe return.

"No matter how great the virtual platform is, it's hard on them. It's hard on their parents," said superintendent Ed Nichols.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols says he is ready for students to come back to in-person school.

"We can't maintain the educational level we expect virtually for the entire year," said Nichols.

He says elementary school students will start back September 8, middle schools will start back on September 14, and high schools will begin on September 21.

Students will be divided up by last name into two groups, then each group will go to class in person twice a week. Then within two weeks, they will be back to school every day.

Nichols says precautions will be in place to ease the transition and protect students.

"Face shields, face masks, we are putting desk shields on every desk, cleansing supplies, the custodians have cleaning supplies not only for regular school but also for this virus, and spray guns," said Nichols.

When it comes to a student testing positive for Coronavirus, that student and whomever comes in contact with them will need to quarantine for 14 days.

"Teachers need to have their seating charts at home with them because you're going to get a call at nine at night that says ed has tested positive and you need to know where he was, you need to know who he has been by," said Nichols.

Nichols says there's an isolation room and nurse available at every school.

"I know that they are taking a lot of measures," said parent, Sara Covey.

Parent, Sara Covey, says she thinks sending her 7th and 8th graders back to traditional school is a good idea.

"More interaction with teachers and with other students and the whole environment I think is better for their learning," said Covey.

Superintendent Nichols says the district will continue to monitor cases in the area and make adjustments to the re-entry plan when needed.

The students who will be heading back to traditional school were already registered for that option before the school year started.