Madison City Schools prepare for in-person learning

Tuesday is the first time some Madison City School students will be back in the classroom since March. This week elementary schools in the district will have in-person classes.

WAAY 31 spoke with parents on Zoom and Facebook and learned some parents biggest worry is how their students will keep their masks on all day, but one mom said the good outweighs the bad when it comes to her kids going back to Columbia Elementary.

“I’m more concerned with them going backwards and the anxiety it’s caused children from having to do online and the lack of socialization is also impacting them," said Tiffany Smith.

Smith has three students in the Madison City School District. One goes to Bob Jones High School and the other two go to Columbia Elementary, both require one-on-one special needs services.

“I cant be the teacher for both kids at the same time. I can’t be a one-on-one aid, I can’t teach speech and OT for both of those kids," said Smith.

She said she doesn't see a reason to keep her kids at home, when their teachers can provide services to them that she can't.

Smith said the virtual learning increased her 4th grade daughters anxiety, so she is ready to send her back to Columbia Elementary.

“It’s been stressful even on my daughter. She’s broke down crying during meetings with her teacher and other classmates because it’s a lot of pressure," said Smith.

If the district is forced to go virtual again, she may opt for traditional homeschooling instead, but thinks it's in the best interest for her students to go in person while they can.

"I think it’s trial and error and we’re going to have to try it and see if it works, and if it doesn’t then we’re going to have to go from there," said Smith.

Other parents in the district said they trust the school system, and if they are comfortable having students back in the classroom, then they are also.