Madison City Schools plan to hand out 1,500 Chromebooks and hot-spots

Madison City Schools started handing out computers and WiFi hot-spots to make sure students have what they need when online-only learning starts next month.

WAAY 31 found out why the district wants families to get them, even if they already have computers at home.

Madison City School officials said they'll be handing out the laptops and WiFi hot-spots for the next week and a half.

It's all to make sure everyone has access to WiFi and can complete all assignments with no issue.

"A lot of parents are working from home right now. So they have one computer or maybe two computers. Well, those are being used by the parents," said Thomas Paone, technology infrastructure coordinator for Madison City Schools.

While Thursday was the first day the district handed out the technology for this school year, almost 1,000 families already signed up for computers and hot spots.

The district hopes to give out 1,500.

Paone said it’s important students have all the technology they need to finish their work on-time, and the district can also provide direct support.

"We'll set up times and they can just come. We might just use the same wait-list app so we might have time slots where they can reserve time to come up and we'll have a team available to troubleshoot, replace or repair," said Paone.

For students to get a Chromebook and a hot-spot, they must register with the school first.

The district hopes a set schedule avoids long lines, because in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone’s health and safety are always priorities.

"Our students get together, our teachers get together online and they can collaborate with each other and they can learn together and hopefully they can still make those connections that you can make in a classroom - virtually," he said.

The school district will hand out the technology through Aug. 12.

They say they will announce more pick up dates soon.

