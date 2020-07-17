Madison City Schools plan staggered return to classes

The Madison City School System is readying its plans for the reopening of schools in August.

The first day of school for students whose last names start with A through J is Aug. 10.

The first day for students whose last names start with K through R is Aug. 11.

The first day for students whose last names start with S through Z is Aug. 12.

The system is offering both traditional in-person and remote learning options.

Students and employees will have to wear face coverings when social distancing is not an option.

Find more details below: