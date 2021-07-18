Madison City Schools makes masking optional as Delta variant becomes concern in Alabama

With a new school year, comes new policies and Madison City Schools is announcing masks are now optional.

WAAY-31 spoke with a parent about this decision as COVID variants continue to spread in our community.

One parent in particular is on the fence when it comes to this decision.

She says she's happy her daughters can get back to school and socialize in person, but they will still be wearing masks.

She says COVID is still here and isn't going away any time soon.

"We did have a few months of optimism, now there's just a lot of confusion and there's a lot of variants that can still be to come that even for the people that are vaccinated that we don't know it's going to cover,"said Ursula Page.

Ursula Page is a mother of two and feeling uneasy about the district's decision.

The school system says they decided to make masks optional due to the number of cases going down.

However, the delta variant continues to spread in Alabama, and with Alabama in nearly last place when it comes to vaccination rates, Page says masks are required for her kids

"I've already gotten both my girls mask carriers to keep multiple, that they can change out during the day and everything. With us being one of the least vaccinated places in the country, I worry about a variant coming from Alabama, " she said.

MCS also says they will be still be monitoring data and ask if your child is sick or showing symptoms to take them to a doctor and to keep them home.

As we get ready for another uncertain school year, Page says this:

"I would just encourage everyone to try their best to keep this non-political and just genuinely be concerned about the safety of everyone," she said.

MCS still has their quarantine procedures in place as well and sanitation products will still be widely used.

But page just hopes come august 4th, parents and students will remain cautious.

The school system also announced its no longer offering virtual school for kids grades K-8, so if you want your child to learn virtually, you will have to go through the state's options.

The district said you can contact them for help by emailing them at curriculum@madisoncity.k12.al.us