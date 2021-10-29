Madison City Schools leader releases de-masking proposals for system

Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols on Friday released his proposal for how the school system will move away from its mask-wearing mandate.

Nichols said he will present two proposals to school board members on Thursday.

Both are dictated by the Alabama Department of Public Health’s overall level of community transmission designation for Madison County.

As of Friday, Madison County’s level is classified as substantial. That’s one level above the target of moderate, meaning that mask-wearing will remain mandatory if the proposals were in place now.

No matter the classification, mask-wearing remains mandatory on school buses due to federal guidelines.

Here are both of Nichols’ proposals:

Proposal 1

When Madison County reaches the MODERATE(Yellow) level as designated by the ADPH, mask will become OPTIONAL in the Madison City School District.

School Buses Facial coverings will remain mandatory for passengers and drivers on school buses. The Alabama Department of Public Health has interpreted the federal order regarding facial covering requirements on all forms of public transportation to include public school buses. This requirement supersedes the facial covering policy of the schools.

This matrix will terminate on May 25, 2022 unless terminated by the Board prior to this date.

Proposal 2

When Madison County reaches the MODERATE(Yellow) level as designated by the ADPH, mask will become OPTIONAL at the high school level in the Madison City School District. When the Madison County level reaches LOW(Blue) as designated by the ADPH, mask will become OPTIONAL at the middle and elementary level in the Madison City School District. Until all schools are at a mask optional level, the Central Office building will require a mask.

School Buses Facial coverings will remain mandatory for passengers and drivers on school buses. The Alabama Department of Public Health has interpreted the federal order regarding facial covering requirements on all forms of public transportation to include public school buses. This requirement supersedes the facial covering policy of the schools.

The Elementary and Middle School Level requirement will revert to a MODERATE designation 45 days after a vaccine is released to the public for children 5-11 years of age. This matrix will terminate on May 25, 2022 unless terminated by the Board prior to this date.