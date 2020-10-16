Madison City Schools confirms 9 new coronavirus cases, 97 people quarantining for possible exposure

Madison City Schools says this week, there are nine new positive cases of coronavirus in the district and 97 staff members and students in quarantine from being associated with positive or presumptive cases.
The district will return from fall break on Monday, and all students will attend every day if they selected school-based instruction.
Beginning next Friday, the district says instead of sending weekly coronavirus updates via School Messenger, it will post them on its website no later than 4:30 p.m. each Friday.
Friday’s update gave the following breakdown on positive cases and people quarantining:
Positive Cases:
Columbia: 0 employees, 0 students
Heritage: 0 employees, 0 students
Horizon: 0 employees, 0 students
Madison: 0 employees, 0 students
Mill Creek: 0 employees, 0 students
Rainbow: 0 employees, 2 students
West Madison: 0 employees, 0 students
Pre-K: 0 employees, 0 students
Discovery: 0 employees, 0 students
Liberty: 0 employees, 0 students
Bob Jones: 0 employees, 1 student
James Clemens: 3 employees, 2 students
District: 1 employee
Quarantined (Does not include new positive cases):
Columbia: 1 employee, 1 student
Heritage: 0 employees, 7 students
Horizon: 0 employees, 6 students
Madison: 0 employees, 7 students
Mill Creek: 1 employee, 3 students
Rainbow: 2 employees, 3 students
West Madison: 1 employee, 2 students
Pre-K: 1 employee, 1 student
Discovery: 0 employees, 12 students
Liberty: 0 employees, 7 students
Bob Jones: 3 employees, 8 students
James Clemens: 3 employees, 25 students
District: 3 employees