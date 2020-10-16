Madison City Schools confirms 9 new coronavirus cases, 97 people quarantining for possible exposure

Madison City Schools says this week, there are nine new positive cases of coronavirus in the district and 97 staff members and students in quarantine from being associated with positive or presumptive cases.

The district will return from fall break on Monday, and all students will attend every day if they selected school-based instruction.

Beginning next Friday, the district says instead of sending weekly coronavirus updates via School Messenger, it will post them on its website no later than 4:30 p.m. each Friday.

Friday’s update gave the following breakdown on positive cases and people quarantining:

Positive Cases:

Columbia: 0 employees, 0 students

Heritage: 0 employees, 0 students

Horizon: 0 employees, 0 students

Madison: 0 employees, 0 students

Mill Creek: 0 employees, 0 students

Rainbow: 0 employees, 2 students

West Madison: 0 employees, 0 students

Pre-K: 0 employees, 0 students

Discovery: 0 employees, 0 students

Liberty: 0 employees, 0 students

Bob Jones: 0 employees, 1 student

James Clemens: 3 employees, 2 students

District: 1 employee

Quarantined (Does not include new positive cases):

Columbia: 1 employee, 1 student

Heritage: 0 employees, 7 students

Horizon: 0 employees, 6 students

Madison: 0 employees, 7 students

Mill Creek: 1 employee, 3 students

Rainbow: 2 employees, 3 students

West Madison: 1 employee, 2 students

Pre-K: 1 employee, 1 student

Discovery: 0 employees, 12 students

Liberty: 0 employees, 7 students

Bob Jones: 3 employees, 8 students

James Clemens: 3 employees, 25 students

District: 3 employees