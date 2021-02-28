Madison City School parents are excited for full-time, in-person learning

Madison City Schools are going back to full-time, in-person learning on Monday. The decision came about two weeks after the district previously said they were going to be operating on a hybrid schedule until spring break.

WAAY 31 spoke with parents about the district's decision, and they seem pleasantly surprised. Tracy Abney said she's excited her high schoolers will finally have a consistent schedule again.

“As much as they can go full-time, the better," said Abney.

Abney has two students at James Clemons High School and two at Columbia Elementary. She said her high schoolers especially need the consistency.

“The older kids, you know, especially just need to be in the classroom as much as they can," she said.

The district made the decision to go back to 5 days a week of in-person learning because data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows the COVID test positivity rate is about 13%. Madison City Schools Superintendent, Ed Nichols, said the district's COVID positivity rate is less than 1%.

“We just felt like with that rate dropping significantly, that we could return our folks to school, and we shouldn’t wait until spring break, we needed to get our kids back," said Nichols.

Abney said the district's decision gives her hope that we're near the tail end of the pandemic.

“I feel pretty comforted by that and encouraged that hopefully, things are starting to turn around and that maybe we’ll have a little more normalcy moving forward."

Abney said her family hopes the district will continue 5 days a week of in-person learning after spring break, but she understands if they end up going back to the hybrid schedule.