Madison City School elementary schools started in-person learning

The Madison City School District said the first day back in class since March was a success. Elementary school students were the first to resume in-person learning.

Principals from the district said everyone was excited to be back in school and they were smiling from ear to ear behind their masks. On Tuesday, only half of the traditional learning students were back in class. The other half go back on Wednesday.

Brian Givens, Rainbow Elementary School Principal, said splitting up the first day made things easier.

“It’s been much more manageable having half the student population," said Givens. "So, it’s been a very good and positive thing.”

He said even though it's been almost 6 months since students have been in the building, the first day was a success.

“So far it’s been very smooth, we have enjoyed seeing our students once again. It’s been so long,” said Givens.

Madison Elementary School Principal, Jamie Golliver, agreed but they had to make some adjustments during the first day.

“Rethinking our logistics with classroom setup, how lunch is looking, how recess and P.E. is looking, and just walking through and visualizing it first," said Golliver. "Then walking through and again today in the moment seeing where there are areas that are running very smoothly and then some areas where we need to just fine tune.”

He said as they move forward, the focus will be on communication between the faculty to make sure they can have a safe and successful school year.

“Be ready to make those changes swiftly and making sure everyone understands the reasoning behind what we’re doing. The why behind the what,” said Golliver.

Both principals said they plan to adjust classrooms as they learn what will work best for students and teachers.