Madison City School System delays return of Bob Jones High School students

Madison City School Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 4:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Due to the number of staff members quarantined because of coronavirus, Bob Jones High School students will continue working remotely until Oct. 12.

James Clemens High School students will return to campus on Monday, with in-person learners in school two days a week and working virtually three days a week. Students with last names A-K will attend Mondays and Thursdays and L-Z on Tuesdays and Fridays. All students work virtually on Wednesdays.

All middle school students enrolled in traditional learning will begin in-person classes five days a week starting Monday.

High school students were scheduled to return to classroom on Sept. 21, but teachers in quarantine due to coronavirus and a shortage of substitute teachers prompted the delay.

As of Sept. 18, the district said nine students at Bob Jones High School had coronavirus, and 120 students and 10 teachers were in quarantine. The nine students all are football players, leading to cancellation of games.

Postponing the return of students to Bob Jones until Oct. 12 has them back after the systems’ fall break.

Read Nichols’ full letter below:

Dear MCS Family,

Let me begin by saying thank you for your support, patience and dedication to our school system. Like you, these past few weeks have been challenging for all of us in the district.

I want to update you on a change to our middle and high school schedules starting next week.
Our school-based learners in middle school will come off the A/B rotation and begin a full five-day weekly schedule starting Monday, Sept. 28.

James Clemens will begin an A/B rotation for school-based learners starting Monday, Sept. 28, with Wednesdays being a virtual day. Students with last names A-K will attend Mondays and Thursdays and L-Z on Tuesdays and Fridays.

We have made a decision to delay the return of students to Bob Jones until Oct. 12, after the fall break. This is due to the number of quarantined staff members.
Our school staff, administrators and nursing team are doing a great job of monitoring the situation for the health and safety of our students, employees, and families.

I will continue to give you weekly COVID updates on Friday of each week. We are working diligently to get all of our students back to daily school-based instruction.

Sincerely,
Ed Nichols

