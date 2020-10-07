Local health officials know it's hard for parents to manage kids isolation after an exposure.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 14,000 of the state's coronavirus cases are people under the age of 18.

Dr. Karen Landers, the Madison County Health Officer, said the virus is still unpredictable in children. She said she knows it's hard for parents and their kids to manage isolation after exposure at school but it's a necessary part of the process.

WAAY 31 learned what's important to keep in mind as students continue in-person learning.

“Some people are asymptomatic, some people actually do not contract COVID even though have they have been exposed, but once a person is a contact of a documented case of COVID-19, they need to be in home quarantine for 14 days from the last time they were in contact with the case," said Dr. Landers.

She said quarantining and contact tracing are the most important parts of containing an outbreak but they can be the most challenging for kids in classroom settings to follow.

Dr. Landers added that most cases among students don't have to do with being in class.

“We have had cases in schools that at the moment appear to be more likely linked to activities outside the school," said Dr. Landers. "In other words, children in sports activities, social activities or other activities outside the school environment that they develop COVID and then of course come to school and they have covid and obviously there is the exposure.”

Madison County Commission Chair, Dale Strong, said open communication is key when it comes to preventing outbreaks.

“There’s an enormous amount of communication between our superintendents our principals our faculty, our staff and that righ there is what’s been beneficial to this point," said Strong. "What is working in one school, might not work in another.”

Both Chairman Strong and Dr. Landers said they know situations can change quickly once there's a case within a school. Dr. Landers said tomorrow she's meeting with superintendents to go over safety measures in schools.