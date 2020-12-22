Local financial advisor gives tips for potential credit fraud

Some individuals associated with the Huntsville City School District may have had their Social Security numbers compromised during the cyber attack.

WAAY 31 spoke with the president of Longview Financial Advisors, Jessica Smith, about some tips to keep your credit safe.

Smith said you should check your credit statement regularly if you're worried you may fall victim to credit fraud.

Some other main tips she suggests are:

Checking your credit report annually. Smith suggests checking with all three of the credit bureaus here.

Freezing your credit.

Consider getting a credit monitoring system.

Smith ultimately said it's important to act quickly if you fall victim to credit fraud.

"Make sure you're quick to respond, and if you do get into a situation where your credit has been taken, you need to make sure to contact the appropriate authorities: your local police department and actually the federal trade commission. A lot of people don't think about, but the Federal Trade Commission is keeping up with these kinds of scams."