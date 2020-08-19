Local churches helping with child care needs in Arab

Three local churches in Arab are coming together to help provide affordable child care on days students are learning remotely.

"We knew that it would be a challenge for working parents to find child care on the alternate days when their children were not in school," said Leah Keith, Federal Programs Coordinator and Registrar.

That's when Keith started calling local churches to see if they could help.

Arab First United Methodist Church was one of the churches that said it could help.

Debby Heidt said they were happy to care for children in any way possible.

She said kids will have their temperature checked before they come inside the classroom and church staff will be sanitizing regularly.

"Inside the room they are six-feet apart. They wear their mask. They can’t take that off. They will have their own hand sanitizer, their own tissues, their own pencils, their own everything," said Debby Heidt, Director of Creative and Worship Arts.

The childcare costs $25 per child per day.

"Which is just enough for them to hire people to watch the children. They are not making a profit off of this, this is out of love and compassion for our children," said Keith.

Heidt wants parents to know, their kids will be well taken care of in a safe environment.

“If they’re not well cared for, then they have a hard time focusing on work so we wanted to provide the opportunity and comfort that they are in our church in God’s care," said Heidt.

The other churches helping out include Arab First Baptist Church and Gilliam Springs Baptist Church.

Keith said child care will be starting Monday and there are still spots available for children.

Parents can call the churches if they have any questions.