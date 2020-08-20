Local church surprises Madison County Schools employees with Sonic gift cards

More than 1,000 Madison County Schools employees were surprised with gift cards on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the district, Tim Hall, says Flint River Baptist Church in Meridianville handed out Sonic gift cards to employees at 14 schools and the district's central office.

Hall says Flint River has partnered with the school system for several years.

"This has been a difficult year with COVID, so we thought we'd provide a little something sweet for employees," said Dr. Steve Bell, the church's pastor.