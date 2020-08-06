Local child nutrition program staff members get ready for start of school

Child nutrition program staff members at one Marshall County school prepared for the challenges of back to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

The term eating healthy is taking on an all new meaning this school year. Nutritional foods and lots of sanitizing!

"Some kids don't get a hot meal unless it's at school," said Angela Rains, manager.

That's why Rains says her staff is working non-stop, preparing to serve meals safely.

"We started sanitizing, cleaning everything after sitting for five months," she said.

While working, staff wear masks, gloves, wash their hands and try to keep 6 feet apart. She expects the same things when students return to Asbury High in two weeks.

"We also have an electrostatic sprayer which will be used, we're going to try to to it after breakfast when the children come through, when the high school come through and get their meal, just to spray the tables, just in case anybody touched anything," said Rains.

Lunchtime at Asbury High School is going to look a little different this year for kids in grades 6 through 12.

They'll come through the line, grab their lunch, grab a fork, and head back to their classroom to enjoy.

"Everything's pre-packaged ... so nobody is going to be touching anyone else's food."

Rains says she knows a lot of parents are concerned and it’s why her team is working so hard to give students safe and healthy meals.

"I think it's very important for them to be here where we can feed them, nourish their bodies and get them ready to learn.," she said.

Marshall County Schools are expected to start on August 20th.