Lincoln County family excited to return to in-person learning this fall

The first day of school is just around the corner for students in North Alabama.

But across the state line, students are heading back on Monday.

WAAY-31 spoke with one mom who says her kids are more than excited to return to normal after they've been home-schooled for a year.

One mom wanted to get the most out of learning.

Where they live, virtual school isn't an option because their reception is not great.

That's why she and her kids decided to go back to the classroom.

"It seem like it went well last year. We didn't hear a lot of issues" said Sarah Bradford.

Sarah Bradford has two children in the Lincoln County School System.

Monday, they'll finally return to the classroom after COVID forced them to go virtual all last year.

"They really want to go back to school and see their friends, and I have my own business and really want to go back and do my own business too," she said.

Bradford told us that even though this year could still bring challenges, she believes they made the right decision.

"Just do the best that you can. COVID or no COVID, just do the best you can," she said.

The Lincoln County School System is not requiring masks in schools and buses, but the district is still recommending they wear one.

They'll also still be sanitizing everything daily and keep social distancing where possible.

Bradford says she's unsure what this year will look like, but hopes other parents know they have options if this doesn't work out.

"Do what feels right for you and if it turns out to be wrong, then change it and change course. It's okay," she said.

Lincoln County Schools is offering free COVID testing at their schools for those who have symptoms during the beginning of of the school year.

It will be available for all staff and students in grades 2 and up, but sudents must have a signed permission form for this.

More pop up testing sites will be set up later this month.

To find out more information on their COVID protocols for this year, click here.