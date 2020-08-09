Lincoln County Schools responding to two positive Coronavirus cases at Flintville School

Lincoln County Schools says students will be allowed to return to school on Monday. This comes after two people tested positive at Flintville School and two tested positive at South Lincoln School in the last two days.

The district says at each school, one student and one employee tested positive, and now several faculty members are having to quarantine.

Superintendent, Bill Heath says with so many teachers and faculty members being told to quarantine, the district is now having to find fill-in employees. Parents say they are starting to feel a little uncomfortable with the situation.

"Scared. I was scared that one of my kids may have been in contact with whoever tested positive," said mother, Amanda Barker.

Amanda Barker says it was surprising to hear that two people tested positive at her child's school only one week after students returned to the classroom.

"It's one of those things. No one knows what's going to happen," said Barker.

Despite the new cases, she says she will continue to send her 12-year-old daughter to Flintville School.

"It's very nerve racking, but I do know that being in the school is the best thing for them. I feel like they need that one on one with the teacher," said Barker.

Parents in the Lincoln County Schools district aren't the only ones nervous about students being inside schools during a pandemic.

"It's just an awful, scary thing," said grandmother, Cynthia McCrory.

Cynthia McCrory says even though her two grandsons are in Fayetteville City Schools, seeing cases in a district nearby is worrisome.

"I think they should shut schools down because I think it's going to get worse before it gets better," said McCrory.

Barker hopes Lincoln County Schools leaders take the right steps going forward to keep students safe.

"Everybody just has to work together to make sure, from one day to the next, they do what they can to minimize the cases," said Barker.

Superintendent Bill Heath says going forward, all meetings between faculty members will be done over zoom or in an area where social distancing can be guaranteed.