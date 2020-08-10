Lincoln Co. Schools: 72 students, 16 staff members in coronavirus quarantine

Dozens of children and adults are in quarantine after exposure to students and employees with coronavirus in two Lincoln County, Tenn., schools.

At Flintville School, 61 students and 11 staff members are quarantining after one student and one staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

At South Lincoln School, 11 students and five staff members are in quarantine, also after one student and one staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The Flintville School cases were announced Saturday, after Friday’s announcement about the cases at South Lincoln.

When announcing the cases, Lincoln County School System officials said anyone who came in contact with the four positive cases by being less than six feet apart from them for more than 10 minutes would be asked to quarantine.

Learn more on WAAY 31 News at 10 and WAAYTV.com