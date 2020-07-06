Limestone County Schools delays summer classes due to coronavirus

Limestone County Schools postponed the first day of summer classes because some staff members were exposed to coronavirus.

Those classes were set to start today, but they'll now begin twp weeks from now.

Now, we're hearing from the district's director of curriculum about the decision.

He told us this delay has no impact on their plan to reopen schools for Fall.

Limestone county plans to start class on August 7t... and the district told us parents already have copies of a contingency plan explaining what summer programs will look like when they start on July 20.

"We needed time for people to self quarantine and to sanitize the areas that may have been affected when this individual was in the schools," said Dr. Brad Lewis, executive director of curriculum and learning for Limestone County schools.

He said they plan to take the next two weeks to disinfect schools where summer classes will be taught.

Plans are still on track for the fall.

The school system will offer both traditional in-person or virtual learning in August.

But Lewis said once a parent makes that decision, they have to stick with it until the following semester even if a child gets sick at school.

"We're asking that parents and students commit to one semester from August to December and we need that for staffing purposes and determining enrollment in these programs," he said.

Lewis said it's still early, so they may be more flexible about switching platforms once the semester starts. He wants parents to know safety is their number one priority.

They'll be doing temperature checks before students come in school and once they leave, and are highly encouraging the use of masks.

"The bottom line is we're going o do what's best for children and what's best for our staff and protecting their health and safety," he said.

Lewis said they will continue to actively clean the schools in use for the summer program and will keep a close eye on the health of everyone.