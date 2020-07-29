Limestone County Schools’ reopening plan includes masking policy, traditional and virtual learning options

Limestone County Schools released a reopening plan on Wednesday for the upcoming year.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 7.

The district is offering traditional and virtual learning options.

Employees are required to wear masks within six feet of a student or staff member from a different household.

Students are required to wear masks at school with scheduled breaks during the day, the plan says. They’re also required on buses.

The masking policy is in effect from Aug. 7 to Sep. 4.

Find the plan below: