Limestone County Schools expected to announce official back to school plan

Parents and students in Limestone County Schools are waiting to see the district’s formal plan for the new school year.

The school board will meet on Tuesday to further discuss their plan.

In the upcoming year, the school district will do random temperature checks and have designated areas for sick children. Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 7.

Around 2,000 of the approximately 8,300 students in the district will not be returning to traditional schooling, according to district superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse. He said less students in schools means class sizes can now be smaller, but more teachers are being hired to instruct virtually.

