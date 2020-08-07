Limestone County School District says first day back to school went well

Many teachers and parents were anxious to get back to some normalcy Friday as it was Limestone County’s first day back to school in person since March.

WAAY 31 learned how important it was for some kids to have the opportunity for traditional learning this Fall.

With masks on and book-bags filled students returned to school in Limestone County on Friday morning.

Parents told us some kids need in-person learning for their emotional stability, and for one-on-one help with school work.

“Anything you want to say to your teachers today? Thank you for being such a nice teacher. And I love school and all the other teachers. They're nice, too,”

Reese Beaty is enrolled at Cedar Hill Elementary School.

She told us class looks different but she's happy to be back, and her teachers agree.

“Our goal is to stay in our classrooms. We will go to virtual if it's needed, but our goal is to stay and have and build these relationships with the kids," said Rebecca Theiry.

Theiry is a fourth-grade teacher who is now also teaching her students about social distancing and the importance of wearing a mask.

Parents such as Chrissy Nave believe the school system is doing the best it can to be as safe as possible because many kids need in-person teaching styles.

She told us new school and old school learning styles just don't mix and she wants her kid to have the best learning experience possible.

“If we don't take risks, then we can't achieve so she has to risk to learn. If she gets it, then we know how to handle it and if she doesn't get it, then she can learn,” said Nave.

While this school year will be unique, everyone was excited for the first day.

"I'm glad we can be back with them and have fun even though we have to social distance and wear masks I'm glad we're back. I missed them a lot” said Isabel Beaty.

The Limestone County superintendent told us the district is taking it day by day, but the first day was a success and hopes every day can be like this one.