Leighton Elementary School in Colbert County now requiring mask wearing

All students and employees at Leighton Elementary School must start wearing masks due to the number of coronavirus cases in the school.

This mandate starts Wednesday and ends Aug. 28.

Leighton Elementary is part of the Colbert County School System, which requires any schools with three or more confirmed positive cases of Covid to move to masking for 10 calendar days.

Wearing mask is also currently required at three other schools in the Colbert County system: Cherokee Elementary School, Colbert Heights Elementary School and Colbert County High School.

The mask-wearing requirement is expected to end within about Aug. 25.

Hatton Elementary School in Leighton is currently the only Colbert County School System school operating virtually. Students are expected to return to the building on Aug. 24.

Masking remains optional at all other Colbert County School System schools.