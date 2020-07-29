Lawrence County Schools’ plan offers three learning options, encourages mask use

Lawrence County Schools released an official return to school plan on Wednesday.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 12.

Lawrence County Schools are offering three learning options: traditional, blended and virtual.

The plan says “Bus drivers and students will follow guidelines and any mask order by Governor Ivey. Masks or face coverings are encouraged while riding the bus.”

The plan goes on to provide this guidance about masking:

Face coverings/masks are encouraged. Any required use of masks will be governed by an Alabama Department of Public Health Order as directed by Governor Kay Ivey. Lawrence County Schools/ ALSDE will provide a cloth mask for students and employees.

In the event that Governor Ivey's current mask order is extended, a note from the student's or employee's healthcare provider must be provided for a medical mask exception.

You can find the full plan here.