Lawrence County Schools extend mask-wearing requirement

The Lawrence County School System is extending its mask-wearing requirement for students, staff and visitors inside schools.

It's now set to expire Sept. 24.

This is due to the continued prevalence of coronavirus.

According to a post on the system's Facebook page, "there are no plans to extend the mask requirement" past that date.

'We will continue to monitor our COVID rates and adjust as needed throughout the school year to provide as much in-person instruction as possible," the post says.

