Lawrence County School System to begin requiring the wearing of masks inside buildings

The Lawrence County School System is now requiring everyone inside its buildings to wear masks.

This is due to an increase in coronavirus cases. The requirement starts Monday runs through Sept. 17.

“We truly do not want to require masks, but we feel this is the best way to keep our students and staff members safe and our schools open. Hopefully, this requirement will also allow us to stop closing schools and continue with traditional, face-to-face instruction,” according to a post on the system’s Facebook page.

Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said masks will not be required outdoors or if students and staff are at least 6 feet apart.

Masks will be provided to students if they do not have a one and they will not be able to attend classes if they don't wear a mask.