Lauderdale County sets back to school plans; masks ‘encouraged’ for students, staff

Lauderdale County schools announced on Thursday that students and teachers will return for the new school year on Aug. 17.

The system’s plan for the new year allows parents to choose either traditional in-class or online learning.

Students who return to classrooms rather than participate virtually will be asked to bring face masks, but they won’t be required to wear them.

The same goes for teachers and other staff members.

Students on school buses will have assigned seats.

